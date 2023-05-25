Highland Park pool opens Monday

The Highland Park pool will open on Memorial Day.
The Highland Park pool will open on Memorial Day.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Parks and Recreation has announced the schedule for city polls this summer.

The Highland Park pool will open on Memorial Day. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Meridian said in a post on Facebook that seven lifeguards have been hired.

Here’s the cost: $3.00 admission for the pool or the splash pad; $5.00 for admission to both.

The pool at Velma Young Park opens in July. The date will be announced later.

