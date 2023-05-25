Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting
Meridian High School Wildcats
MHS making big change to Thursday’s graduation ceremony
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help
Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole to convicted child murderer Judith Ann...
Parole again denied to convicted child murderer Judith Ann Neelley
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help