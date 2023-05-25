Lauderdale County Animal Shelter awarded a grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter was awarded a grant through the Mississippi Board of Animal Health

Mississippi has several specialty tags available, one being the “I Care for Animals” tag. The extra cost you pay towards the tag goes into a grant fund to help animal shelter and rescue organizations throughout Mississippi.

Now, when you purchase one of these tags you are helping the Lauderdale County Animal shelter.

News 11 spoke with Rocky Rockette, Director of the shelter, about the grant and how the funds from it will be used.

“This grant will be used to spay and neuter community animals,” said Rockette “We’re looking to pay half the cost it would cost for animals to be spayed and neutered at Collinsville Veterinary Clinic. We’re going to use it to try to combat the over population that we face here in this community, you know, we got to do something to try to help the community, which would in turn help us lessen our euthanasia rate.”

The amount of the grant awarded is $3500. If you would like more information on how you can take advantage of this opportunity you can contact the shelter by calling 601-485-1849.

