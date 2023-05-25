Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 25, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting
Meridian High School Wildcats
MHS making big change to Thursday’s graduation ceremony
Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2023