Mathis Peaches working to supply produce during shortage

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 wanted to check back in with Mathis Peaches and Produce about how business has been this spring and how the cold weather back in March affected crops.

Owner Randy Mathis said the farm lost all its peaches on the first day of spring when cold temperatures destroyed the early crop.

“The night that the freeze came here, and it got down to like 24 degrees, we were still trying to be optimistic about things. Hoping some of the varieties might squeak past and still have a few peaches. It actually was worse than we had originally thought,” said Mathis.

Mathis Peaches and Produce is not the only farm experiencing a lack of peaches.

“I talked with a lot of growers all over the southeast. South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, us and everybody is experiencing the same problems. In fact, some areas had three nights in a row below freezing that same weekend we had that night, that went to 24 degrees, so it’s definitely a peach shortage this year,” said Mathis.

Customer Greg Short said he hates to hear about the peach shortage but he wants to let the produce farmers know how much they’re appreciated.

“They deserve recognition for their hard work, and they supply a good product, which I find better than the grocery stores,” said Short.

Mathis said the peaches in the store right now are from a farmer in Georgia. His peaches will be ready to be picked in coming weeks.

“This variety right behind us here has got a few peaches and they are about two to three weeks off. Then I’ve got another variety that follows right behind them, so hopefully it won’t be a total loss. But we had a decent strawberry crop this year. We are shelling peas; hopefully, (we’ll) get started on butter beans next week. So, hopefully we can keep clicking along until next year,” said Mathis.

The Mathis Produce Market is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

