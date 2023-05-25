Meridian High School Graduation 2023

By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Thousands of people gathered this morning to celebrate the Meridian High School graduating Class of 2023.

All of the seniors lined up and took the stage at Evangel Temple Thursday morning to be recognized one last time as Meridian High School students. The crowd heard speeches and songs that represented these students’ time at Meridian Public Schools.

There were over 270 graduating seniors in this year’s class.

WTOK would like to wish each one of these students the best of luck in each of their future endeavors.

