Memorial services for Mr. Stanley V. Zumback, Jr will be held 2 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Zumback, age 61, of Union died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

He was retired after 22 years of service in the US Navy. He also worked over 15 years at Raytheon as a lead tech.

Mr. Zumback was an organ, tissue and eye donor. He celebrated over 15 years of sobriety.

Survivors:

Wife: Zenobia Zumback

3 Sons: Paul Zumback (Nissi), Jon Zumback (Jessica) and William Mackie (Trey)

1 Daughter: Miranda Ritchey (Jeffrey)

2 Step Children: Lonnie Ray Red (Lauren) and Chelsea Red (Roy)

9 Grandchildren

2 Sisters: Mary Carabis (Matt) and Shelia McGraw

Mr. Zumback was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Teresa Zumback

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.