Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Belle Rawlings will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11:30 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Will Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Belle Rawlings, 91, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Mary Belle grew up in Meridian and attended Meridian High School. She loved to be involved and enjoyed dance and tennis in her younger years. Later, she found a love for painting in her spare time. She and Lefty met after high school and married in 1953. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother to her four children. Her love of the Lord was evident in her joyful demeanor and love for others. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Mrs. Rawlings is survived by her children, Rhonda Shannon (Len), Karen Camp (Bob), and Walker Rawlings; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Rawlings; her grandchildren, Leah Fetters (Matt), Kathryn Hashemi (Saber), Braden Shannon, Neil Shannon, Matthew Camp, and Tucker Rawlings (Nikkole); and great-grandchildren, Jack Fetters and Bergin Fetters.

She was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Rawlings III.

The Rawling family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

