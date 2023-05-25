Ms. Sherri Ann Grace

Sherri Ann Grace
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Ms. Sherri Ann Grace will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Toomsuba Presbyterian Cemetery in Toomsuba, MS, with Rev. Ben Jones Officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Sherri Ann Grace, age 53, of Lauderdale, MS, passed away Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Sherri was known affectionately as Aunt Sherri to everyone.  She always met you with a smile and never met a stranger.  She could start up a conversation and carry it on with anybody.  People who just met her would confide in her and leave having made a new friend.  Sherri also love to pull a prank on you and make you laugh.  She was a true blessing to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her father Billy Grace, James “J.B.” Barnhill, her grandparents Billy Jean and Rudolph Ezell and her great-grandmother Lula Chapman.

She is survived by her mother Patricia Barnhill, her uncle James Price, Dusty Baldwin (Patrick), Andy Barnhill (Tracy), Kevin Grace (Kim), John Grace (Sarah), her uncle Len Grace, her nieces and nephews: Halle, Drew, Baylee, Corey, Morgan, Dustin, Chapman, Dixie, Devon, Destiny and Hardin.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

