Silver alert issued for Itawamba County resident

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell W....
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell W. Snow of Fulton, Itawamba County, Mississippi.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell W. Snow of Fulton, Itawamba County, Mississippi.

Snow is described as a white female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Wednesday, May 24, at about 4:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road in Fulton, Mississippi driving north in a 2009 aluminum-colored Chevrolet HHR bearing Mississippi tag ITB8663.

Family members say Gaynell W. Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gaynell W. Snow, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyon Vaughn, 24, is wanted for the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, 23.
MPD actively looking for Lawyon Vaughn in connection with Tuesday’s murder
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive May 23, 2023.
Meridian Police Chief releases statement on fatal shooting
Meridian High School Wildcats
MHS making big change to Thursday’s graduation ceremony
Enterprise Police Chief Bradley McNeece is seeking the public's assistance.
Enterprise police seeking public’s help
Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to remove half of the state’s 4% sale tax on food.
Alabama House committee advances bill to cut half of state’s 4% sales tax on groceries
If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can't agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior...
Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse
Apply sunscreen
Thursday looks to be a great day to enjoy the pool
Five of the six suspects in the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville are facing additional...
5 Dadeville mass shooting suspects face more charges following indictment