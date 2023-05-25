Silver alert issued for Itawamba County resident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gaynell W. Snow of Fulton, Itawamba County, Mississippi.

Snow is described as a white female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Wednesday, May 24, at about 4:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road in Fulton, Mississippi driving north in a 2009 aluminum-colored Chevrolet HHR bearing Mississippi tag ITB8663.

Family members say Gaynell W. Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gaynell W. Snow, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

