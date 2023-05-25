MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Spacey’s Rock N’ Roll Tattoo is celebrating 30 years of being in business here in Meridian.

The tattoo shop is hosting a huge celebration event at its downtown location Saturday, May 27, to celebrate this milestone.

The family-fun event will feature live music from local artists, local vendors, and of course, some tattooing for the adults. There will also be a ride-in bike show as well as so many activities for kids. Owner Billy ‘Spacey’ Lyons says he actually didn’t plan to create roots here in the Queen City.

“I can tell you I wasn’t going to stick around. I’m not from Meridian, but I have made some really good friends. You make your family, and when you make your family, you don’t turn your back on your family, so that’s really it,” said Lyons.

The 30th-anniversary event will kick off at noon Saturday at 2309 Front Street. All the fun will be going on until 10 that night. For a full rundown of the event be sure to visit their Facebook page Spacey’s Rock n Roll Tattoo.

