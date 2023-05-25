Superintendent Lundy Brantley honored ahead of retirement

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County School District honored superintendent Lundy Brantley Wednesday night as he is set to retire.

The school district hosted a retirement reception for Brantley at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia.

Co-workers and friends of Brantley shared their favorite memories of him and showed appreciation for the improvements they say he made within its school system--during his 6 years as superintendent.

The night was full of laughs and Brantley was given honorary awards. Brantley said it’s surreal that he is retiring.

“But its so gratifying to see everybody that bought in and said you know we really can do this. Students, staff, and parents. We really have so many people that believed in our people and it means a lot to us. It’s very gratifying to see all the work our people have put in. It’s been tough times, it’s been good times but in the end, it’s our student achievement that really matters and our students are getting better every day. But that’s what we look for every day, are we getting better or are we not? You’re doing one or the other times we don’t get better some days. So we have to double time the next day to make up for that one to get better the next day.”

Brantley said he will miss the students and his staff the most. Brantley’s last day will be June 30th but said he will still be in the education field taking on a consulting role.

