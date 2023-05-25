Thursday looks to be a great day to enjoy the pool

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We got off to a bit of a foggy start this morning with low hanging clouds in place. Luckily, though the sun will be shining bright through the day, and rain showers will be hard to find. Be sure to plan some outdoor activities, but stay hydrated as highs will be in the mid 80s. Hot temperatures remain for the weekend and highs will continue to increase above the average into next week. Stay safe and have a lovely day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.