Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Two juveniles taken into custody Wednesday at the parking garage in Downtown Meridian face charges for carrying concealed weapons and burglarizing a vehicle.

Around midday, a call was made to 911 regarding three suspicious juveniles inside the parking garage. According to Acting Capt. Donald A. Jenkins, responding officers discovered two of the juveniles had guns and they were taken into custody.

The third juvenile got away, Jenkins said.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the two juveniles were also charged with breaking into a vehicle. She said the incident is under investigation.

Due to their ages, the names of the juveniles are not made public.