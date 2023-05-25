Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident

Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after police answered a call Wednesday at the parking garage in Downtown Meridian.(MGN)
By City of Meridian
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. - Two juveniles taken into custody Wednesday at the parking garage in Downtown Meridian face charges for carrying concealed weapons and burglarizing a vehicle.

Around midday, a call was made to 911 regarding three suspicious juveniles inside the parking garage. According to Acting Capt. Donald A. Jenkins, responding officers discovered two of the juveniles had guns and they were taken into custody.

The third juvenile got away, Jenkins said.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the two juveniles were also charged with breaking into a vehicle. She said the incident is under investigation.

Due to their ages, the names of the juveniles are not made public.

