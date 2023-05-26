The 2023 Hurricane Season Outlook

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2023 hurricane forecast on May 25th. It’s calling for a near normal season with 12-17 named storms (average is around 14 named storms). Hurricane forecasters study lots of data to come up with these forecasts, and this upcoming season is expected to have elements in place that could both support and hinder tropical cyclone development. https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/2023-atlantic-hurricane-season-outlook

One factor that could hinder development in the *Atlantic Basin would be the development of El Nino conditions. An El Nino is when the eastern Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than average. This leads to higher wind shear over the Atlantic Basin, and wind shear helps to basically tear apart tropical cyclones. So, an El Nino would work in our favor for possible less activity (or weaker tropical cyclones)...fingers crossed.

NOAA reported recently making important scientific and technological steps toward advancing hurricane forecast models. The belief is that this will lead to more accurate forecasts and help the public stay informed so that they can have ample time to prepare & respond.

Colorado State University also releases hurricane forecasts each year, and they’re also calling for a slightly below average season.

Regardless of the forecast, it’s always best to prepare for EACH season because only one storm could make it a bad season for the area that’s impacted. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, and it ends on November 30th.

*Atlantic Basin: This refers to 3 bodies of water... the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea

