$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person could be going into the Memorial Day weekend a lot richer!

The player hit the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot Thursday night worth $404,767.99, with the winning ticket being purchased from Jazz Exxon in Jackson.

The winning numbers drawn were 6-7-8-17-35.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for the Saturday, May 27, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

