Alabama lawmakers dance, pay tribute to late Tina Turner

While waiting on budgets to come out of committee, the Alabama House floor briefly became a dance floor early on the morning of May 26.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Private dancers? Absolutely not. It was all very public early Friday morning when the Alabama House floor turned into a dance floor.

It wasn’t your typical male politician making all the moves, either. There were more than two people, and plenty of female representatives could be seen taking part as well. It was all in great spirits, however, as lawmakers paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday, with one of her signature songs, “Proud Mary.”

The incident happened as the legislature stayed together until Friday morning, river deep and mountain high into the process of passing bills and budgets.

Video captured the moment when Turner’s signature tune began filtering through the chamber. Representatives were waiting for the budgets to come out of conference committee and they didn’t wanna fight. The atmosphere showed most to be in a good mood!

What’s love got to do with it? Was it simply the best? Perhaps not, but legislators liked what they saw enough to pass budgets out of the House chamber around 12:15 a.m.

The bills now go to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk where legislators are hoping she “better be good to me.”

