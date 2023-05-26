Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced two arrests have been made in the May 23 shooting death of Jakavion Adams, in a parking lot on Poplar Springs Drive.

MPD said Zalexius Barron, 20, was arrested for aiding and abetting crimes in furtherance of gang activities and Lawyon Vaughn, 24, was arrested on an accessory charge.

Zalexius Barron (Meridian Police Dept.)

Lawyon Vaughn. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Barron’s bond was set at $150,000. Vaughn is being held without bond.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said these are the first of many arrests to be made in connection with this crime.

The MPD said again that anyone found to be assisting suspects in any way will be charged. Police are still asking for information in Adams’ death. Call MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

