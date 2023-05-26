Beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Good morning, Meridian, and happy Friday as you are getting up bright and early today, we are going to be seeing temperatures gradually warm up into the mid and upper 80s across our area. Sunshine will be our main outlook for the day, but we could see a stray shower mainly in the afternoon hours.

This weekend is also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with Memorial Day on Monday so here’s what you can expect for your weekend!

For us here in Meridian, we will see temperatures in the mid to low 80s across the weekend with almost no chance of rain in our area. That will also stay consistent for us on Memorial Day, so go out and enjoy this beautiful weekend.

Tracking The Tropics:

There is one area we are tracking off the east coast of Florida with a low chance of tropical development. Now I don’t believe this will become a named system, but this system will be moving just off much of the east coast so if you do plan on traveling to the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas then id bring your rain gear.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.