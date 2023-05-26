Beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead

This weekend is also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with Memorial Day on Monday...
This weekend is also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with Memorial Day on Monday so here’s what you can expect for your weekend!(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Good morning, Meridian, and happy Friday as you are getting up bright and early today, we are going to be seeing temperatures gradually warm up into the mid and upper 80s across our area. Sunshine will be our main outlook for the day, but we could see a stray shower mainly in the afternoon hours.

This weekend is also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with Memorial Day on Monday so here’s what you can expect for your weekend!

For us here in Meridian, we will see temperatures in the mid to low 80s across the weekend with almost no chance of rain in our area. That will also stay consistent for us on Memorial Day, so go out and enjoy this beautiful weekend.

Tracking The Tropics:

There is one area we are tracking off the east coast of Florida with a low chance of tropical development. Now I don’t believe this will become a named system, but this system will be moving just off much of the east coast so if you do plan on traveling to the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas then id bring your rain gear.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel

Latest News

Mississippi’s struggling hospitals should be getting access to more than 100 million dollars in...
Hospitals say grant program set up by legislature isn’t helping as expected
Alabama lawmakers debated the state’s two budgets.
Alabama lawmakers debate general fund, education trust fund
Forecasters are calling for either a below or near-average season
The 2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
Our local weather also looks good
Nice regional weather for start of Memorial Day weekend