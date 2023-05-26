City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2023
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KANDIS TAYLOR
|1990
|107 71ST PL APT A103 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMARIUS GREEN
|2003
|1803 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ALJUWAN RANDOLPH
|2000
|3768 OLD 8TH ST RD APT G MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
TRESPASSING
|RAMONE L HOOD
|1977
|2620 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|STANLEY E CARPENTER
|1974
|2910 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:54 PM on May 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
