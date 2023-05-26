City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KANDIS TAYLOR1990107 71ST PL APT A103 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JAMARIUS GREEN20031803 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ALJUWAN RANDOLPH20003768 OLD 8TH ST RD APT G MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
TRESPASSING
RAMONE L HOOD19772620 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
STANLEY E CARPENTER19742910 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:54 PM on May 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 26, 2023
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2023
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday