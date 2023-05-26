Clarkdale hires new baseball coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs announced Josh Palmer as their new head baseball coach in a press conference on Friday morning.

Palmer has spent the last five years as the head coach of the Richton Rebels baseball team.

Palmer said he’s always respected Coach Scott Gibson, and the Clarkdale program from afar, but he is ready to take over the program.

“The tradition they’ve had, I mean, they’ve been successful as long as I can remember. My wife is actually from Clarkdale, she actually graduated from here. We’ve always had an eye on this place, if it ever came open, if Coach Gibson ever decided to retire, then that would be a great opportunity for us to come here and possibly stay here forever,” Palmer said.

After 15 years of being at the helm, Coach Gibson announced he was stepping away from the program, and he would be moving into an administrative role with the school.

