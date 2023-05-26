East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosted its Memorial Day ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosted a Memorial Day service at the Wall of Remembrance to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park opened with the National Anthem, a prayer, and a flyover.

The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation President Jeff Summerlin said it is important that the community reflect on Memorial Day and the military service members who died in the line of duty.

“Well, Meridian is a big military community and we’ve had 243 people from the Lauderdale County area who paid the ultimate sacrifice from World War I and forward. It is just important that they never be forgotten,” said Summerlin.

Maxey Phillips, a veteran and one of the speakers at the event talked about the importance of observing the holiday.

“Memorial Day is specifically set aside to remember those who died in the service who gave their all. Some on the battlefield, some in training accidents, but they gave their life in defense of this county. That’s what today is all about, remembering those people,” said Phillips.

One attendee, Erin Barnes, said showing appreciation to our fallen military service men and women has always been important to her.

“As long as I can remember, my family has been very patriotic. We have a family member who died in World War II. My dad brought us up loving America, being patriotic, and showing respect. So, we were just really proud to be here just to support the community and just to support our veterans,” said Barnes.

Also, at the ceremony, the foundation unveiled the Battlefield Cross statue symbolizing the honor, service, and sacrifice of those killed in battle.

