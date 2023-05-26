Kemper County Coroner candidate profile: Terry Bostick

Kemper County Election Coroner
Kemper County Election Coroner(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Terry Bostick

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Previously served as deputy coroner before be elected coroner and now currently serving as Kemper County Coroner

Why are you running for office?

To serve the people of Kemper County with compassion, be dependable, and dedicated to carry out the job at all hours of the day and night.

How does your experience prepare you for this position?

By knowledge learned over the years and connections made with other coroners across the state along continuing education hours every year in death investigations.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

National Registered Emergency Technician for 30 years ,Mississippi certified death investigator with many hours of field and classroom training.

