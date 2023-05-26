Kemper County Sheriff candidate profile: James R. Moore

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

James R. Moore

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Kemper County Sheriff, current position elected in 2008

Deputy Sheriff for Kemper County, 1986-1987

U.S. Army, retired at the rank of Master Sergeant after 28 years of service. Was active during both Dessert Storm and Iraqi Freedom wars.

Currently hold the position of President of the MS Association of Regional Jails.

Why are you running for office?

Since becoming Sheriff of Kemper County, I have strived to provide the residents with a safe and secure community to be proud to call home. Under my administration the Office of the Sheriff will continue to operate with impartial favoritism and an open-door policy. I will continue the pursuit that non-law-abiding people are held accountable for their actions and crimes they commit.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

Recruiting and retention of quality deputies to serve the citizens of Kemper County has continually been a top priority for the Sheriff’s Department. For this reason, I would like to seek further funding to be able to bolster the ranks of the deputies to be able to provide additional deputies to be able to allocate more resources for the towns of Scooba and DeKalb.

Continuing training and education for all deputies to be able to maintain their levels of competency with the ever-changing laws.

An aspect I would like to be able to add to add to Kemper County is placing off cameras in strategic areas within the county to assist in criminal investigations.

