Kemper County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Tammy Davis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Tammy Davis Cross Kemper County Board of Supervisor- District 4

List previous related work experience/political offices held.

I have been employed with the Kemper County School District as the Purchasing Agent and Administrative Secretary for the past 6 years. Prior to working for the Kemper County School District, I was employed with East Mississippi Community College as a Student Services Clerk and Steps to Success Clerical Support. While I have never held a political office, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside some very prestigious individuals that hold or have held political offices. Working with such great people has truly inspired me to do my part to contribute to the betterment of the community and address the needs and concerns of the Kemper County residents.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Kemper County Board of Supervisors-District 4 because I want to see Kemper County grow as a whole. I want to assist with guiding and establishing policies for the budget of Kemper County. I want to assist in making the right decisions that will impact economic development, safety, public health, and the welfare of the citizens of Kemper County. I was always taught to think 3 ways: The past, present, and the future. I have researched some of the PAST issues that Kemper County has faced I am certain that I can help with the PRESENT needs of the county. Lastly, I want to make great plans for the FUTURE growth and development of Kemper County. I want to help set goals and develop a plan that will be of great success. I know that with my leadership, I can help make these things happen. As an elected official, I will strive to make myself available to the citizens of Kemper County.

What will be your top issue(s) to tackle if elected?

If elected, some of the top issues to tackle would be:

1. Making sure taxpayers money is spent wisely

2. Infrastructure Improvements

3. Bringing Industry/Creating jobs

4. Education

5. Healthcare

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.