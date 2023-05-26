Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 26, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly Jackson police encounter with Keith Murriel

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2023
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2023
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday