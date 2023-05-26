Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Wayman Newell

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Wayman Newell

List previous related work experience/political offices held Retired Plant Manager from McGregor Printing 34 Years & Lauderdale County District Two Supervisors 16 years

Why are you running for office? I have paved 16 dirt roads and replaced 12 bridges. I want to continue to pave dirt roads, work on dilapidated bridges and continue to improve our infrastructure and seek industries for Lauderdale County

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Search for industries for Lauderdale County

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.