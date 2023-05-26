Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Wayman Newell

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors District 2
Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors District 2(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Wayman Newell

List previous related work experience/political offices held Retired Plant Manager from McGregor Printing 34 Years & Lauderdale County District Two Supervisors 16 years

Why are you running for office? I have paved 16 dirt roads and replaced 12 bridges. I want to continue to pave dirt roads, work on dilapidated bridges and continue to improve our infrastructure and seek industries for Lauderdale County

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Search for industries for Lauderdale County

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Josh Todd

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Jon Eubanks

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Page

Neshoba County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Kevin Wilcher

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 4

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Lloyd Dunaway

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Profile for Lloyd Dunaway

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Brad Stuart

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Chancery Clerk

Page

Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Anthony C. Chancellor

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Matthew Skidmore

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Board of Supervisors District 5

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Clarke County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Randy Harper

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Constable Place 1