Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Wayman Newell
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Name Wayman Newell
List previous related work experience/political offices held Retired Plant Manager from McGregor Printing 34 Years & Lauderdale County District Two Supervisors 16 years
Why are you running for office? I have paved 16 dirt roads and replaced 12 bridges. I want to continue to pave dirt roads, work on dilapidated bridges and continue to improve our infrastructure and seek industries for Lauderdale County
What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? Search for industries for Lauderdale County
