Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Josh Todd

Josh Todd

Previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have worked for citizens of Lauderdale County for 23 years. I started out on the very bottom of the Road Department where I was paid $5.75 an hour, doing jobs that no one else wanted to do. I worked hard and showed I wanted to learn and do more, within 4 years, I was the “main” heavy equipment operator for Satellite B. A couple of years after later, I became the youngest Assistant Road Foreman ever to be in Lauderdale County, then moved on to be the youngest Road Foreman to ever be in Lauderdale County. After serving 12 years in the Road Department, I wanted to serve the people of District 3 in an official capacity, which led me to run for Supervisor in 2011. Due to the overwhelming support from the citizens in District 3, I won the election and have held this office for 3 terms now. I have had the opportunity to represent not only District 3 and Lauderdale County on the State level, but I have also had the opportunity to represent our State on the National level. I was elected in 2017 (by my State wide peers) to serve as their 3rd Vice President, 2018- 2nd Vice President, 2019- Vice then President in 2020 of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. I currently represent County Government for the State of Mississippi, Nationally, where I serve as a Board Member on the National Association of Counties. I am currently serving as a Board Member on two State wide boards. I also serve on other Boards and Committees within Lauderdale County:

• Mississippi Public Entity, Vice President, MPE is a Trust (I represent the 3rd Congressional District) that is set up to review Workers Comp Claims for Counties and some Municipalities in Mississippi and to make sure that the employees are represented and that funds are always available in case of a catastrophic event/events in the State.

• Damage Prevention Board (811-Call Before You Dig), is a board (I represent the Governments intrest ) where we look over and make changes, if necessary, to bills that involves or related to any private or Governmental Entities in the State that will be installing or relocating utilities.

•Mississippi Industries for the Developmentally Disabled board member, MIDD along with WEEMS, serves the developmentally disabled community in East Mississippi and is, by far, the most rewarding Board that I have ever had the privilege to personally serve on.

• Lauderdale County Farm Bureau Federation board member, LCFBF is a board that helps local farmers stay aware of legislation passed by our State and Federal Officials while also informing farmers of grants and programs that could assist them in being successful. The board also promotes and helps young farmers to either get started or continue their family heritage by staying in the farming industry.

•Program for Public Information committee member, PPI is committee set up by the County to meet certain bench marks which keeps flood insurance for the citizens of Lauderdale County, down.

• Volunteer Fire Fighter committee member, is a committee set up by the Board of Supervisors to hear what our Chiefs/volunteers need or want to safely protect us in the case of an emergency and to carry those items or concerns back to the BoS to be discussed and implemented. Being a Certified Firefighter (with Martin Fire Department) helps me advocate for them.

Why are you running for office?

There are many reasons why I want to continue to serve the people of District 3. Our infrastructure is one of the main concerns that we hear as Supervisors and rightfully so, our roads and bridges are the life line to our residents (literally) and to our County. Our infrastructure is the only way that emergency services can reach those in need. I have been able to secure funds from the Board of Supervisors and the State to replace numerous bridges and to resurface numerous roads but it is a never ending battle. Once we pave a road and/or replace a bridge, three other roads or bridges takes its place. There is a substantial amount of money that is being passed down from the Federal and State Government with some pots of money being shifted around to help out Counties throughout the State that can be politically connected. With the strong connections and friendships that I have made over the past 12 years in the Federal and State Government, I feel that in this moment in time, it is important for me to continue to use my connections to secure any funds or grants for not only District 3, but Lauderdale County. Economic Development is and has always been at the forefront because like our infrastructure, it is our lifeline. I want my children to be able to graduate high school or college and have a job that can support their (future) family without moving away from their family, as all parents feel. Quality of life is another focus of mine, not only do companies look to see what we as a County can offer them in tax breaks, they also look to see what is here for their employees to do in their off time. That is why I have been fighting for 12 years to build the “Field of Dreams” which was opened in April and is a place for families to come together and enjoy being with each other while enjoying Gods creation.

What will be your top issues to tackle if elected?

Our Infrastructure will always be a top priority for me. Fighting for and securing any funds to resurface the roads and bridge replacements in district 3 is at the forefront and will always be. Unfortunately, Lauderdale County has the 2nd highest bridge count in the State, so one of my goals is to replace as many bridges as I can with box culverts so that we can remove them from our inventory list, this will help free up more money for other bridges that can not be replaced with a box culvert or other forms of “lower cost” replacement options. Although there is money flowing from the Federal and State government, the cost of materials is at an all time high and the availability of those materials is a challenge but with my knowledge from the road department has given me an advantage to think “outside the box” to get projects completed. I want to continue to support our Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire and Road/Bridge Departments with the pay, tools, equipment and training that is needed to protect and serve all of citizens. Continuing to push for economic development while holding the Board of Supervisors along with other entities accountable for doing our own individual parts to make us successful. The “Filed of Dreams” will be another project that I will continue to build upon. We secured a grant for a walking trail around the fields and I want to install commercial playground and exercise equipment for year around access for our children to be able to enjoy. I want to make sure that our newly constructed Public Safety Building and Lauderdale County Complex has the appropriate funds for the upkeep and management of those buildings. We are also in the process of marketing the land between the Complex and 22nd Avenue for business development, restaurants, and other amenities. Being on the Government Complex Committee for the BoS from the beginning, gives me the advantage to make sure we (Lauderdale County) gets a fair price for our investment.

