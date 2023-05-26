Marion Police Department gives back to graduating seniors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department finds ways to give back to the community whenever it can, and Friday it helped out graduating seniors with their next step in life.

Going off to college is a financial strain for many families, and Marion Police Chief Randall Davis wanted to help them out as much as he could. Chief Davis spoke with school districts across the area and found 20 deserving seniors who received a $300 scholarship to make this next step a little easier.

“I feel like it’s my duty. You know, we’re not just here for police work like to protect and serve. We are here for the whole community. And every year we try to show the community outside the community different counties. What this town is all about. And to give this graduate, these graduates, something today was important to me,” said Davis

Many of the recipients gathered to celebrate this achievement. One student was grateful for the scholarship, but one part of the ceremony stood out the most.

“I think it was great. I love the speakers and I love how the judge gave quotes because I like quotes. And let those quotes sit in my head. I feel like I’ll be able to take it and when I. Go to college. Think and it helped me get through there. So I think it was great. All people were great. I got to meet some people. I never met, so it was all good,” said West Lauderdale Scholarship student, Bailee Fairley.

Students said they are excited to go to college and learn new things, but they also want to learn how to be an asset to their community.

“I feel honored and grateful to be a recipient. I plan to attend the University of West Alabama to major in nursing. And my future career, I want to be a labor and delivery nurse. Just about life, focusing on your future and being a good citizen, and representing your county well,” said Kemper County High School Scholarship Recipient, Dereauna Williams.

Chief Davis said this is something he wants to continue to do for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.