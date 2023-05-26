Union: Services for Mr. Otto Rouse will be held at 11:00am, Friday, May 26, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Thomas Fortenberry and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00am, prior to Chapel services on Friday.

Otto Rouse, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his family home in Union, MS.

Otto James Rouse II was born on June 10, 1949 in Yokosuka, Japan to Colonel Jerry E. Rouse and Martha Richardson Rouse.

After returning to the United States, Otto was raised on the family farm in Union, MS. Otto graduated from Union High School in 1967. After attending ECJC and MSU Otto returned to run the family farm. He was a third generation cattle farmer. He was on the board of directors at East MS Livestock and a member of MS Cattlemen’s Association. He continued the legacy of R&R Farms for 60 years.

He was a caretaker of the land and animals but most importantly a caretaker to his family. He cared deeply for his wife Sheila, son Will, and daughter Anna. He loved them and the families they had built.

Survivors include

Wife of 40 years: Shelia Rouse

Son: Will Rouse & Wife Laura

Daughter: Anna Abraham and husband Charlie

5 Grandchildren: Caroline Rouse, Tillman Rouse, Jasper Rouse, Brantley Abraham, Millie Kate Abraham

1 Brother: Richard Rouse

Pallbearers will be: Ronald Arthur, Doug Branning, Zan TIllman, Ian Rouse, Andy Rouse, Derrick Strickland, Kyle Strickland, Richard Johnson, Stacey Johnson, Eric Richardson, Clint Arthur, and Tyler Smith

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Randy Muse, Richard Rouse, Lamar Jonson, Jimmy Tillman, Bobby Tillman, Stephen Ezelle, Jimmy Knight, Mark Pullin, and The Wards’ Morning Coffee Club

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to New Ireland Baptist Church or Abney Cemetery.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

