Terry Lee Van Doren, Sr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Terry Lee Van Doren, Sr. will begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Van Doren, 76, of Lauderdale, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at his home.

Terry was a Veteran of over 25 years serving in the Air National Guard. He served at Key Field in Meridian as a Master Sergeant. He was well known for his wood working talents, and was co-owner of Van Doren Cabinets and Millwork, having grown up in his family business. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. His favorite title was Grandaddy, which was lovingly given to him by his five grandchildren.

Mr. Van Doren is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Henrietta Jo “Retta” Van Doren; sons, Terry Van Doren, Jr. and Tim Van Doren (Samantha); grandchildren, Brooke Ellen Van Doren, Eli Van Doren, Piper Van Doren, Kailey Van Doren, and Zach Van Doren; brothers, James Charles Van Doren, Jr.  and David Van Doren, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mr. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. Van Doren and Clara Van Doren.

Pallbearers will be David Van Doren, Tim Van Doren, Eli Van Doren, Lewis Robins, Robbie Allen, and Milton Jenkins; with Unrue Goodman serving as Honorary Pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

