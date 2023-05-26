Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Susan Shoffner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Susan Shoffner

List previous related work experience/political offices held: Worked 1 year with Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher in the late 70′s prior to enlisting in the Ms. Army National Guard. Retired in 2017 with 37 years as a Guardsman. 27 of those years was spent as a full-time Federal Technician. I was a Human Resource Specialist with the following duties: Payroll, Personnel Records, Reports, normal routine operations of promotions, reductions, discharges etc. My last 4 years was spent as a Supply Clerk dealing with accountability of equipment and supplies, such as Vehicles, weapons, clothing, and field gear to name a few.I was deployed twice, once for Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1990 with duty at Ft. Hood, Tx, in 2003 deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom with duty in Iraq. Mobilized for Hurricane Katrina, Operation Power Ice and a couple of others. I am a member of American Legion Post 238 and Commander of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), Post 4396.

Why are you running for office? I am hoping that If I am elected, I can make a change to help my district, not just my community but all, communities in my district.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected? I am hoping have an accountability of all County employees, Equipment, ie: Vehicles, any tools purchased by county, Office equipment. In other words anyone going home in a county vehicle will be held accountable for that vehicle, which will start being locked up after work hours.I also know that there are roads all over District 2 needs work done on them, I can’t get to all of them, so I would like to have at least 2 families on that road as a point of contract to let me know of any issues that their road may need. This I feel will help everyone in getting the assistance needed.I would also like to see that the Veterans service officer is held accountable to his duties, which is taking care of the Veterans.The above are some of my priorities that I would like to achieve.

