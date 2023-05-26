Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Chris Gardner

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 3
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Chris Gardner

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

I have owned and operated Gardner’s Insurance for over 30 years. I am a board member, and past President, of the Professional Insurance Agents Association, as well as countless other organizations.

Why are you running for office?:

I am running for office because of the need for new blood and fresh perspectives in office. I plan to use my 31 years of running a multimillion dollar business and I will apply those skills to the business of the county. The county should be run like a business where citizens’ tax dollars are treated like an investment and not a blank check to fund pet projects.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?:

My top issue if I am elected is to get back to work. I am going to ensure that the county I was elected to serve is being cared for. I will not accept a county truck. The money used on supervisors trucks and donations to other non essential projects is money that could be used to provide more funding to the county for essential services.

