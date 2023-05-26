Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Colby Pope

List previous related work experience/political offices held

7 years firefighter/ Captain at Philadelphia Fire Dept.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to get better leadership for District 3.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue will be to better county road system.

