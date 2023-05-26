Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colby Pope

7 years firefighter/ Captain at Philadelphia Fire Dept.

I am running to get better leadership for District 3.

My top issue will be to better county road system.

