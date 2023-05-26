Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope
Name
Colby Pope
List previous related work experience/political offices held
7 years firefighter/ Captain at Philadelphia Fire Dept.
Why are you running for office?
I am running to get better leadership for District 3.
What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?
My top issue will be to better county road system.
