Nice regional weather for Friday Memorial Day travels

MERIDIAN, Miss.

Many of you will travel for this upcoming holiday weekend. If you plan to travel towards your holiday destination on Friday, the weather will be cooperative. However, at least locally, the heat of the day could help spark some isolated showers by Friday afternoon. So, keep an eye to the sky. Otherwise, plan for a very warm day with highs reaching the mid 80s in our WTOK viewing area.

Saturday, an upper-level area of low pressure will slide across our region. It’ll bring additional clouds, and there’s also the possibility for some light showers in our area (higher rain chances for parts of N. Mississippi). So, for any outdoor activities, watch the radar via our free WTOK weather app ( https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ ) to monitor for possible approaching showers. Otherwise, plan for a cooler day with highs staying in the low 80s.

Sunday, the upper-level low moves away, less clouds are expected, and temps warm back into the mid 80s. Memorial Day brings similar weather, so any outdoor Memorial Day events won’t be hindered by the weather.

As May ends and June begins, it looks like temps will warm to around 90 degrees. So, plan for average or above average highs as we kick-off June. Hurricane season begins on June 1st, and you can check out our hurricane page https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/ for season related information.

