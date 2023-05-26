Political Candidate Profiles

Election 2023
Election 2023(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.

Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.

Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.

The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.

The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidates
Gerald Reon Johnson (D)

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Coroner Candidates
Jonathan Wells (R)
Stella McMahan (R)
Rita Jack (D)
John Hollingsworth (R)
Kenneth Graham (R)

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 Candidates
Markeo Kendricks (D)
Chris Bullock (R)
Justin "JJ" Anders (R)

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2
Carlos Wallace (D)
Wayman Newell (R) Incumbent

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3
Clifford Holloway (R)
Josh Todd (R) Incumbent

The Democratic Candidate and The Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5
John W. Temple (D)

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Justice Court Judge District 1
Nick Lisi (R)
Michelle Griffith Joyner (R)
Jesse "Coach" Hill, Jr. (D)
John Merritt Barry (R)

The Democratic Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Justice Court Judge District 2
Loretta "LoLo" Allen Bennett (I)

One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Election Commission District 2
Consuella Rue (D)
Clarke County Sheriff
Anthony Chancelor
Clarke County Supervisor District 2
Clarke County Supervisor District 3
Clarke County Supervisor District 4
Lloyd Dunaway
Clarke County Supervisor District 5
Matthew D. Skidmore
Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Renaldo "BoJack" Hopkins
Casey West Kyle
Bryan McLaughlin
Clarke County Constable Place 1
Randy Harper

One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba Country Board of Supervisors District 1

The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 2
Devon Marshall (R)
Kevin Cumberland (R) Incumbent
Susan G. Shoffner (R)

The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 3
Kinsey Smith (R) Incumbent
Colby Pope (I)
Christopher C. Gardner (R)

One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 4
Kevin Wilcher (R) Incumbent
Gordon Adkins (R)

One Democratic Candidate, the Independent Candidate and the Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 5
David Carter (R)

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk
Brad Stuart (R)

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk
Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)

The Independent Candidate and One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Constable Place 1
Richard Cooney (R)

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Coroner/Medical Examiner Investigator

The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Sheriff
Eric Clark (R) Incumbent
Danny Carter (D)
Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Paul Payne
Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector
Peter Russell
Ben Kelly
Newton County Coroner
Newton County Supervisor District 1
Neshoba County Supervisor District 3
Newton County Supervisor District 4
Newton County Supervisor District 5
Kemper County Supervisor District 4
Tammy Davis
Kemper County Coroner
Terry Bostick
Kemper County Sheriff
James R. Moore Incumbent

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams

Latest News

East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosted its Memorial Day Ceremony in Meridian.
East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosted its Memorial Day ceremony
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Police make arrests tied to May 23rd murder of Jakavion Adams