Political Candidate Profiles
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.
Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.
Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.
The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.
The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Coroner Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3
The Democratic Candidate and The Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Justice Court Judge District 1
The Democratic Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Justice Court Judge District 2
One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Election Commission District 2
Clarke County Sheriff
Clarke County Supervisor District 2
Clarke County Supervisor District 3
Clarke County Supervisor District 4
Clarke County Supervisor District 5
Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Clarke County Constable Place 1
One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba Country Board of Supervisors District 1
The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 2
The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 3
One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 4
One Democratic Candidate, the Independent Candidate and the Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 5
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Chancery Clerk
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Circuit Clerk
The Independent Candidate and One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Constable Place 1
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Coroner/Medical Examiner Investigator
The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Sheriff
Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector
Newton County Coroner
Newton County Supervisor District 1
Neshoba County Supervisor District 3
Newton County Supervisor District 4
Newton County Supervisor District 5
Kemper County Supervisor District 4
Kemper County Coroner
Kemper County Sheriff
