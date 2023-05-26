Political Candidate Profiles

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.

Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.

Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.

The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.

The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidates Gerald Reon Johnson (D)

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5 John W. Temple (D)

Justice Court Judge District 2 Loretta "LoLo" Allen Bennett (I)

Election Commission District 2 Consuella Rue (D)

Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Chancelor

Clarke County Supervisor District 2

Clarke County Supervisor District 3

Clarke County Supervisor District 4 Lloyd Dunaway

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 Matthew D. Skidmore

Clarke County Constable Place 1 Randy Harper

Neshoba Country Board of Supervisors District 1

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 5 David Carter (R)

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk Brad Stuart (R)

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)

Neshoba County Constable Place 1 Richard Cooney (R)

Neshoba County Coroner/Medical Examiner Investigator

Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1 Paul Payne

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector Peter Russell Ben Kelly

Newton County Coroner

Newton County Supervisor District 1

Neshoba County Supervisor District 3

Newton County Supervisor District 4

Newton County Supervisor District 5

Kemper County Supervisor District 4 Tammy Davis

Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick

Kemper County Sheriff James R. Moore Incumbent

