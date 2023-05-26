Private security company contracted to service Highland Park, Union Station

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Those visiting Highland Park will notice an extra sense of security this weekend.

Meridian Parks and Recreation has enlisted the services of P.A.S.S.(Protection Agency and Security Services) LLC to secure the park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We want people to feel safe as they recreate and create memories in Highland Park,” said Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams, adding that security services are used at parks nationwide.

P.A.S.S. staff will use golf carts to travel throughout the park area.

Beginning June 1, the private security company will be on-site at Union Station 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said personnel will still be available to manage the Downtown Meridian building.

“The security company will give people an extra sense of security as they get on and get off the bus or train, as well as those who rent the building for events and those who work in the area,” Hitt said.

Union Station will have 24/7 security personnel starting June 1, 2023. (WTOK)

Adams said he hopes to extend the security company’s services to weekdays at the city park.

“It means a lot to be able to provide a place for people to feel safe while relaxing and enjoying themselves outdoors,” Adams said. “We really want to dispel the myth of Highland Park being a dangerous place. There have been incidences that have happened around the area, but Highland Park is a safe environment.”

The City said P.A.S.S. Security is a veteran-owned and operated security company of trained professionals within the private security and threat assessment industry.