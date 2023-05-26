Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the evidence gathered in a death investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for presentation to the next available grand jury.

Moore said 22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.

However, Moore said witness statements have raised questions about the circumstances. He said statements given point to Smoot allegedly pulling a gun on people inside a car and demanding money, then someone inside the car fired at Smoot, killing him. A person was taken into custody Thursday for questioning but was not charged.

Smoot’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

