Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb

22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the evidence gathered in a death investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for presentation to the next available grand jury.

Moore said 22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.

However, Moore said witness statements have raised questions about the circumstances. He said statements given point to Smoot allegedly pulling a gun on people inside a car and demanding money, then someone inside the car fired at Smoot, killing him. A person was taken into custody Thursday for questioning but was not charged.

Smoot’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams

Latest News

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Arrests made in connection with May 23 death of Jakavion Adams
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station