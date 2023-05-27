AAA Alabama warning drivers about Move Over law during busy travel weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While thousands of people are expected to drive around and through the state for the holiday weekend, AAA Alabama is reminding drivers it’s the law to move over or slow down if someone is on the side of the road.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says every state has some kind of ‘Move Over Law’ so even if you’re traveling somewhere else, it should still apply to you.

“It’s a very dangerous spot to be in on the side of the road with cars going 70+ miles an hour just a few feet away from you,” said Ingram.

Thursday, two Birmingham police officers were taken to UAB hospital after a crash on I-59. An official with BPD says the officers were sitting in their patrol car blocking traffic for a different wreck when a truck hit them. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital.

Back in November, a Fultondale police officer was assisting a stranded motorist on I-65 when a car crashed into his patrol car shattering his ankle. FPD said on Facebook that while he was expected to be permanently disabled after the accident, he’s now back at work walking.

“If you’re the person who strikes someone that’s standing on the side of the road, it’s going to change your life forever,” said Ingram. “You could be brought up on criminal charges. You could potentially go to jail, go to prison, and then you have to live the rest of your life knowing you hit somebody.”

Ingram says some people get distracted while driving whether that’s from texting, calling, or even changing the radio station.

“It’s very easy to lose your vision and your sight and your focus for a few seconds and when that happens, you never know what you’re going to hit,” he explained.

So the big thing to remember while driving is to put away distractions and simply follow the law because it could be a life or death situation.

“You have an obligation to A - move over and get out of that far right hand lane or the lane closest to the stopped vehicle,” said Ingram. “And B - to slow down. Sometimes traffic will not allow you to move over. In that case, you have to slow way down to make that a safe environment for that vehicle there.”

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to Birmingham Police for an update on the two officers who were hit Thursday, but as of Friday night, we are still waiting.

