Dusty Club hosts annual Make-A-Wish 5K

Close to 200 people participated in the 5K run, 2-mile walk, and fun run.
Close to 200 people participated in the 5K run, 2-mile walk, and fun run.
By Anna Baucum
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Adults and children of all ages woke up early on a Saturday to support a good cause.

The Dusty Club held its annual Make-A-Wish 5K at Bonita Lakes Park on Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. Three-hundred people registered. Close to 200 people participated in the 5K run, 2-mile walk, and fun run.

Elana Farrar, a member of the Dusty Club, said the turnout was great.

“It’s our fifth annual Dusty Make-A-Wish Run. We get our members and pledges to get sponsorships. And we raise all this money to donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation. It’s actually our biggest run I would say with a lot of runners so it’s really, I mean I’m just super grateful because I mean it’s amazing, we’ve had so many people,” said Farrar.

The event raised more money than last year. Farrar said she was glad the group could make a positive impact.

