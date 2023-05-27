Ensley man held on $1.5 million bond after drug bust

Investigators found large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl
Investigators found meth and fentanyl and three firearms in the possession of a man from Ensley
Investigators found meth and fentanyl and three firearms in the possession of a man from Ensley(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives in the Vice and Narcotics Division with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found illegal drugs: methamphetamine and fentanyl, and three firearms in the possession of a man from Ensley.

After obtaining a search warrant for a home in the 1700 block 51st Street, detectives seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and 18.4 grams of fentanyl.


Detectives arrested Courdarius Lamont Hall following the search. Hall is being held in Jefferson County Jail on charges of drug trafficking and possession. Due to the charges, Hall’s bond total is over $1,500,500.

Courdarius Lamont Hall
Courdarius Lamont Hall(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office asserts that they are focused on removing dangerous drugs from the streets. To submit any information on illegal drug activity, send an anonymous email to tips@jeffcosheriffal.com.

