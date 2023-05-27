Golden Eagles to face Appalachian State in SBC Baseball semifinals

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagles will face Appalachian State...
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagles will face Appalachian State Saturday in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - For the better part of Friday afternoon, it appeared the University of Southern Mississippi would be seeing in a rematch Troy University in Saturday’s semifinal bracket of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

Appalachian State University had a different idea in mind, however.

Trailing 7-3, the Mountaineers (28-24) hit the Trojans with a 10-run, sixth inning on their way to a 14-10 victory that eliminated third-seeded Troy (39-20) from the double-elimination tournament.

Sixth-seeded Appalachian State will meet second-seeded USM at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A win by the unbeaten Golden Eagles (39-16) sends them into Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

Should the Mountaineers win Saturday morning, the team would meet against 4 p.m., with the winner moving on to the championship game.

