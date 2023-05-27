Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it also means another, much more dreaded season is also lurking around the corner: hurricane season.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts each year on June 1 and runs through November 30. Tropical systems can, and do, form outside that window of time. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

This chart shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area), and combined named storms and hurricanes (red area) that occur on each calendar day over a 100-year period. The data have been smoothed using a 5-day running average centered on each calendar day. For the Atlantic basin (the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico), the chart is based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years. (National Hurricane Center - NOAA.gov)

For 2023, there’s a lot of talk about a developing El Nino, which can suppress the number of storms that develop in the Atlantic. But we’re also seeing record ocean heat and a potentially busy African monsoon season, which could increase storm activity. WLOX Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne breaks down how those competing factors might affect South Mississippi this year.

Eric Jeansonne takes a detailed look at factors going into hurricane season forecasts this year

We also got a chance to talk with Dr. David Holt, Associate Professor of Geography in the School of Coastal Resilience at The University of Southern Mississippi. He says hurricane experts and models are predicting a slightly more active than average hurricane season, but with fewer major storms.

USM Associate Professor of Geography Dr. David Holt joins us to discuss what hurricane experts and models are predicting for this storm season.

