Kemper Springs Day

Today at the Kemper Springs community center citizens gathered to come together and bring back...
Today at the Kemper Springs community center citizens gathered to come together and bring back more events at the community center.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today at the Kemper Springs community center citizens gathered to come together and bring back more events at the community center.

This is the first community event that Kemper Springs put on to promote community engagement.

This small community shows that it’s all about coming together for the greater good, no matter how big or small you might be.

Sheriff James Moore had this to say.

“It means a lot; Kemper is a huge county and people that live way out in the county really don’t think that many people know what they are doing and here in Kemper Springs they are doing really great things.”

Kemper Springs looks to revitalize its community center and bring more events back into the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Police make arrests tied to May 23rd murder of Jakavion Adams
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday

Latest News

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are having a good Memorial Day weekend so far...
Memorial Day weekend looks to stay nice
Close to 200 people participated in the 5K run, 2-mile walk, and fun run.
Dusty Club hosts annual Make-A-Wish 5K
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
A respite center planned for Gluckstadt could serve up to 30 families of individuals living...
Joni and Friends Mississippi seeks permit to build respite center in Gluckstadt