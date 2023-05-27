Kemper Springs Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today at the Kemper Springs community center citizens gathered to come together and bring back more events at the community center.

This is the first community event that Kemper Springs put on to promote community engagement.

This small community shows that it’s all about coming together for the greater good, no matter how big or small you might be.

Sheriff James Moore had this to say.

“It means a lot; Kemper is a huge county and people that live way out in the county really don’t think that many people know what they are doing and here in Kemper Springs they are doing really great things.”

Kemper Springs looks to revitalize its community center and bring more events back into the area.

