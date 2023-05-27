Looking back at the historic impact of West Lauderdale’s State Championship berth

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale High School Baseball’s 4A State Championship berth has history behind it that is almost a decade in the making.

To truly understand the matchup against Purvis must take the time machine back to 2014.

The last time the Knights and the Tornadoes faced off on the field was in the 2014 State Championship. The Knights won that one in a sweep, outscoring Purvis 8-0 in the series. They did not give up a single run.

Now in 2023 the Knights are poised to repeat history next week.

“We go back and forth between the South and the North and sometimes we played them in South State Championships or in State Championships,” Head coach, Jason Smith, said. “We’ve been in the North, and it’s always been a battle and stuff. We had a really good team in 2014. Se haven’t played them (Purvis) since. But they’ll be a great opponent and we are looking forward to it”

The historic series for the State Championship starts on Wednesday.

