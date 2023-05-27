MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County

From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old in Sunflower County. He is accompanied by a 28-year-old woman.

Nathanuel Sumner Jr. of Ruleville, Mississippi, is described as 3′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in camouflage jogging pants, a beige t-shirt, and black Nike shoes on Tuesday, May 23, at about 4:30 p.m., in the 400 block of South Oak Avenue in Sunflower County.

Sumner is accompanied by 28-year-old Cayla Ross, who is described as, 5′9″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ross and Sumner are believed to be in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe unknown tag traveling south on US 49.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nathanuel Sumner Jr. and Cayla Ross, contact the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office at 662-887-2121 or 911.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Police make arrests tied to May 23rd murder of Jakavion Adams
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday

Latest News

A respite center planned for Gluckstadt could serve up to 30 families of individuals living...
Joni and Friends Mississippi seeks permit to build respite center in Gluckstadt
Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the summer tourism season. But it...
Here’s what experts are predicting for the 2023 Hurricane Season
Save Our Brass
New Orleans musician offers summer music program to teen who stole his van
Source: WBRC Video
Glenn Foster’s family and friends stage courthouse rally and call on authorities to re-open investigation