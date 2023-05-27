Memorial Day weekend looks to stay nice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are having a good Memorial Day weekend so far because the weather looks to stay nice across our area.

There is a small chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but that’s just us having a Mississippi summer.

The best chances for rain will be into north MS and west MS near the MS river. As the showers move towards our area, drier air in place will eat away at many of them. Yet, some hit & miss showers could make it here & impact some areas after 2 PM. Otherwise, enjoy the cooler day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, the upper-level low moves away. There could be an isolated PM shower, but it’s generally looking like a dry day for most. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Memorial Day, brings sun-filled skies with highs in the mid-80s. Please take some time to remember our fallen soldiers & those veterans that have passed on.

