The overall forecast looks good this holiday weekend

However, a few showers are possible Saturday
However, a few showers are possible Saturday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and the overall weather pattern looks good. However, there’s a small chance for some showers in our area late Saturday afternoon & evening...affiliated with an upper-level low that’ll spiral over our region. The best chances for rain will be into north MS and west MS near the MS river. As the showers move towards our area, drier air in place will eat away at many of them. Yet, some hit & miss showers could make it here & impact some areas after 2PM. Otherwise, enjoy the cooler day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, the upper-level low moves away. There could be an isolated PM shower, but it’s generally looking like a dry day for most. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Memorial Day, brings sun-filled skies with highs in the mid 80s. Please take some time to remember our fallen soldiers & those veteran’s that have passed on.

Next week, expect a warm-up as highs climb to around 90 degrees just in time for the start of June. It looks like showers will be hard to find for the final days of May & the kick-off to the new month.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a man was killed and a suspect is in custody.
Man killed in Kemper County Thursday
A drowning happened Wednesday in Lauderdale County.
Man drowns in Lauderdale County
Shooting in 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive
Police make arrests tied to May 23rd murder of Jakavion Adams
Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing a vehicle and carrying concealed weapons after...
Two juveniles face charges for downtown parking garage incident

Latest News

Today's Weather - Chase Franks - May 26th, 2023
This weekend is also one of the busiest travel weekends of the year with Memorial Day on Monday...
Beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead
Forecasters are calling for either a below or near-average season
The 2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
Our local weather also looks good
Nice regional weather for start of Memorial Day weekend