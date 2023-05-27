The overall forecast looks good this holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and the overall weather pattern looks good. However, there’s a small chance for some showers in our area late Saturday afternoon & evening...affiliated with an upper-level low that’ll spiral over our region. The best chances for rain will be into north MS and west MS near the MS river. As the showers move towards our area, drier air in place will eat away at many of them. Yet, some hit & miss showers could make it here & impact some areas after 2PM. Otherwise, enjoy the cooler day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, the upper-level low moves away. There could be an isolated PM shower, but it’s generally looking like a dry day for most. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Memorial Day, brings sun-filled skies with highs in the mid 80s. Please take some time to remember our fallen soldiers & those veteran’s that have passed on.

Next week, expect a warm-up as highs climb to around 90 degrees just in time for the start of June. It looks like showers will be hard to find for the final days of May & the kick-off to the new month.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.