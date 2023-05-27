Shelby Museum redesigning Civil War, World War Two exhibits

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will have a busy summer, making major changes to two big exhibits.

Staff members are completely redesigning the exhibit on the American Civil War.

They say the new display will have more unique artifacts related to Mississippi’s participation in that conflict.

Also, the museum’s exhibit on home-front activities during World War Two also is getting a makeover, including many more audio and video components.

“What we’re trying to do is educate people on a more granular level,” said Seth Paridon, deputy director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “We’re trying to give people the fine details that a lot of museums generally don’t, while also trying to educate them with the overall, bigger picture,”

Both exhibit upgrades will take several months to complete.

The museum opened October 2001.

