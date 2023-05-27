Volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day

Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 27,000 American flags covered each grave at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Saturday.

Volunteer Debra Carron comes out each year to help place flags.

“It means a lot, and it’s beautiful once it’s done. It’s an honor to come out here and place these flags,” Carron said.

It takes 45 minutes to an hour to get the job done. As Carron works with other volunteers to make sure each and every grave is decorated with a flag, there’s one grave in particular she takes interest in: her husband’s, who was also a veteran.

“He was funny, strong, a beautiful man. He served his country. He loved his family. He loved everyone he met. We miss him a lot,” Carron said.

Joe Randolph had a huge responsibility. He was in charge of making sure a flag was placed for someone special.

“Medal of Honor recipient Ira Wellborn from the Spanish-American War. He’s the only Medal of Honor recipient in Biloxi — there’s only three on the coast,” Randolph said.

Prior to placing the flags, a speech was given by Mitch Ellerby explaining the history behind Memorial Day.

“To pay homage and respect to those who first fought in the war. It took the people of South Carolina to honor that. Me being a South Carolina native, I was very proud to bring that history to light,” Ellerby said.

Ramon Steybe is a retired vet who never misses this Memorial Day weekend event.

“It’s our way of honoring those who wrote the ultimate check to the United States of America. Gave up their life and had no hesitation doing it,” Steybe said.

Monday at 9 a.m., the cemetery will host a ceremony with guest speakers.

